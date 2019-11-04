Dubuque city council takes action to help Table Mound Mobile Home Park residents

On Monday night, the Dubuque city council acted to help the residents of a Dubuque mobile home park.

The Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque County on Oct. 14, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

People who live in the Table Mound Mobile Home Park said the company that bought it two years ago, Impact Communities, has been raising lot rent prices. They say things are getting too expensive, forcing people to move or be evicted.

The company also started charging residents for utilities. Kenneth Kainz, a park resident, spoke to the council Monday night about his experience with the company billing utilities.

"For 13 months, I didn't even have a meter, and they were billing me," Kainz said. "And I talked to them over and over again, and they kept on saying you're getting a reading, you have one. And I said, 'Well, come on down, and we'll crawl underneath. It's not there.'"

Kainz said eventually the company recognized he didn't have a meter and installed one. Still, he doesn't trust the reading and what the company is charging him. He told the council his bill says he's using 10,000 gallons each month.

The council voted unanimously to allow Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, to be used on manufactured homes. If a mobile homeowner received a voucher, they could use it toward lot rent or paying off the home.

Many council members, including Brett Shaw and Ric Jones, acknowledged it could offer residents some stability during this difficult time. However, they also noted the city is "feeding the beast" that is Impact Communities and encouraging its behavior of increasing rent prices.