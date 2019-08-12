Dubuque city council successful in having closed session for 'professional evaluations'

The Dubuque city council is still weighing the future of its top employee.

The Dubuque City Council meets to have a closed session for "professional evaluations" on August 12, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The council held a closed meeting Monday night to discuss professional evaluations. KCRG-TV9 has learned it is likely about City Manager Mike Van Milligen's contract. Last year, the council approved Van Milligen's contract in July, but it hasn't done so this year.

Last Monday, August 5, the council failed to have a closed meeting when Mayor Roy Buol, Ric Jones, and David Resnick voted against it. Iowa law states a super-majority is needed to have a closed session. Councilmembers Kate Larson, Brett Shaw, Luis Del Toro, and Jake Rios were frustrated.

Those same four council members requested to have another closed meeting scheduled for Monday, August 12 before the first goal setting session was set to begin. The closed meeting lasted for nearly two hours and all of the council members voted in favor of having the session.

When today's meeting ended, Resnick said they all agreed to continue the conversation. Del Toro says another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.