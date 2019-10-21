Dubuque city council prioritizes protections for mobile home communities

Each year the Dubuque City Council creates a long list of things it'd like the state legislature to prioritize. This year, one of those priorities includes more protections for mobile home communities.

The Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque County on October 14, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

City council member Brett Shaw hopes this is the city's first step to protecting the Table Mound community. Impact Communities, formerly known as RV Horizons, bought Table Mound Mobile Home Park about two years ago. Since then, residents said the company has increased rents and required residents to pay water and garbage pick up, which used to be included.

The Dubuque City Council's requested action from the state is to strengthen the Iowa code to protect mobile home park residents. The request said this is, "necessary to protect Iowa citizens and to

support the goal of affordable housing in Iowa."

Shaw created a list of state code changes which include limiting rent increases. He believes landlords should be limited in the number of rent increases they can give in a year, and be capped at how much they can increase rent.

"I really don’t think it’s too unreasonable to say, you know let’s cap the frequency at which you can actually increase your rent, but let’s create a reasonable cap in terms of percentage jump," Shaw said.

Shaw also suggested establishing the right of first refusal, which would give tenants the option to buy their park if it's for sale. While he said that might not always be feasible, it at least gives tenants the option.

"As a group, they could take possession of the mobile home park and then run it what we would assume to be in a more reasonable sense you know where they aren't gauging themselves or each other," Shaw said.

The hope is that this is only the first step the city will take to helping these residents, according to Shaw. He suggested the next step should be to write a letter to Impact Communities.

"Something as simple as just stating we’re aware of what you’re doing, we’re aware that you’re predatory in your practices, and we are looking at all of our options," Shaw said. "And we will be utilizing everything that we have at our disposal to address this.”