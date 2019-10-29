Dubuque city council election preview: Professor, realtor seek Ward 4 seat

Local election day is just a week away, and Dubuque has a full ballot with four city council seats.

Brad Cavanagh, left, and Jay Schiesl, right, are candidates for Ward 4 in the Dubuque City Council (Courtesy Photos)

Among the seats up for election is the fourth ward. Loras College professor Brad Cavanagh and realtor Jay Schiesl are running.

As a council member, Cavanagh says he would be active in the community and listen to people. He said he'll be courageous, "to really just make sure that we’re asking the right questions and challenge the things that are not working in whatever way.”

Cavanagh wants to address the concentrated poverty in his ward. He's looking forward to working out the details of the equitable poverty prevention plan. He said he wants to, "look at where housing is available, where access to community services are available, make sure people have access to the things they need - grocery stores, food, you know education, opportunity, all those different things.”

Cavanagh is also interested in helping the Central Avenue corridor develop. However, he wants to talk with people who live in that area to see what they need.

"Asking folks that are living in the Central Avenue corridor right now, how can we make this better around you and with you here, rather than getting into a situation where maybe even inadvertently we start pushing people out because rents increase. I don’t want to see that happen," Cavanagh said.

Voters are concerned about City Manager Mike Van Milligen's performance and leadership, which came under question in August when the city discussed his contract in a closed session. Cavanagh said he'd like to make these conversations more public and will do thorough reviews of all people who report to the council.

"I want to make sure that we are doing a good job of evaluating everybody who is in those leadership positions, and city manager included. I want to make sure that evaluation is full and complete and fair and we hear what we need to hear to be able to make our best decisions," he said.

On Van Milligen's performance, Schiesl said he's done a great job helping the city grow. However, he added he wants to ensure all city employees are comfortable with the city's work culture.

"They need to feel very comfortable in their positions, in their culture, that they can reach out to city council when they need to reach out to city council and understand that there's a fine line and not overstep that bounds," Schiesl said.

Schiesl is a former school board member who believes in the importance of serving his community. Education will be a priority for him on the council. He wants to form a community task force to increase educational opportunities for the schools in the fourth ward.

He'd like to help with development on Central Avenue, including bringing in more affordable housing, stores, and restaurants. He wants to ensure small business owners have access to grants and tax breaks to make those investments possible.

“A lot of people I’ve talked with through the corridor seem to think they have to jump through a lot of hoops in order to get access for the incentives and the grant money," he explained.

He also supports changing the traffic pattern.

"I’m in support of turning the Central Avenue corridor into a two-way. It’s currently one-way. Doing whatever we can do to get the truck traffic off of Central Avenue corridor," he said.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5th. You can find poll location information here.