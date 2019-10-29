Incumbent, newcomer after at-large seat for Dubuque City Council

With four seats up for grabs this election cycle, the Dubuque city council could look a lot different next year.

David Resnick, left, and Luke Schiltz, right, are candidates for an at-large seat for Dubuque City Council in 2019 (Courtesy Photos)

One of the seats up for election is the at large seat currently held by David Resnick. He is currently serving his third term on the council, and he's facing opposition in re-election from Luke Schiltz. A single father and small business owner, Schiltz said he wants to be on the city council to be a voice for the people.

The 25-year-old is concerned about the concentrated poverty in downtown Dubuque and, if elected, would like to start a family transitional housing program. He said the goal would be to solve the fundamental problems that cause poverty by offering education, entrepreneurial opportunities, and employment. He envisions partnering with local banks to ensure each graduate of the program receives a mortgage.

Schiltz is also concerned about Dubuque's aging population and wants to work to retain young people.

"We would start by increasing recreation and entertainment options," Schiltz said. "I think that needs to be a key focus here in the near future."

The future of the Five Flags Center is currently up in the air, as the council is debating spending millions to build a new one. Schiltz said he supports upgrading the center but isn't sure any of the existing plans are the right fit.

Many voters are concerned about City Manager Mike Van Milligen's performance. It came under question in August when the city discussed his contract in a closed session. Schiltz said he recognizes it's a busy job with many responsibilities, and he would aim to work the Van Milligen.

"I would work with the city manager and every other city leader and elected official with always having the community interest at heart," he said. "Whether that is Mr. Van Milligen the city manager or anyone else, our focus needs to be on the community as a whole."

Resnick declined to do an interview with TV9 for this story.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5th. Polling information can be found here.