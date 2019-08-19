Dubuque city council delays Chaplain Schmitt Island veterans memorial project

Veterans are looking forward to a major upgrade to a memorial in Dubuque, but now the construction schedule is on hold.

The city of Dubuque has to delay the Chaplain Schmitt Island veterans memorial project because bids came in over budget (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The Dubuque city council approved plans to improve the veteran's memorial on Chaplain Schmitt Island in July, but it had to delay the project because bids came in over budget.

The memorial would expand upon the features that are already on the island. Plans include installing lighting, creating new green spaces and constructing a walkway over a nearby pond.

The project costs $3.2 million, and bids came $600,000 over budget.

Kevin Lynch, Chairperson for the Schmitt Island Task Force, says they need to regroup to see how they can stay on budget.

"Find out if there were some miscommunications or if there is anywhere we can get some additional money knocked off of the price," Lynch said. "If not, then perhaps we have to look at if there is maybe something to scale back on."

The memorial was supposed to be open by July 4th of next year, but Lynch says that likely won't happen.