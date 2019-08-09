Dubuque city council attempting closed session meeting on Monday

The Dubuque city council is trying for a second time to have a closed session meeting about a top city employee.

On Monday , the council failed to go into a closed meeting to discuss "personnel matters." Council members won't give details, but it's likely about City Manager Mike Van Milligen's contract.

Each year around this time, the council approves his contract, and they haven't yet.

The council didn't have that closed meeting on Monday because three members voted against having it, including Mayor Roy Buol.

Luis Del Toro says next week's meeting was scheduled at the request of him and three other members, but they will need five votes to enter into that meeting.