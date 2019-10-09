Dubuque candidate who lost primary by five votes won't ask for re-count

A Dubuque candidate who came in third in a city council primary by just five votes tells TV9 she will not ask for a recount.

Angie Ma (KCRG File)

Angie Ma was running for Dubuque's 3rd Ward. She received the third most votes, at 93, in Tuesday night's primary.

Phil Atkinson came in second with just five more votes than Ma. She could ask for a recount for a margin that small, but will not elect to do so.

Atkinson and Danny Sprank will advance to the November 5 general election. The winner of that election will finish out the last two years of Kate Larson's term. Larson is moving out of the city.

