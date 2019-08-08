Dubuque buzzes over Bee Branch flood project

Dubuque buzzed over the groundbreaking of the Bee Branch Creek Railroad Culvert project earlier this evening.

The design for the new Bee Branch Railroad Culvert Project showcased at the groundbreaking ceremony in Dubuque on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/ KCRG)

The construction will use tunneling to install six new culverts that go under the Canadian Pacific railway tracks that run along Garfield Avenue.

The tunnels will also have a footpath alongside them that will connect both sides of the tracks.

Dubuque Civil Engineer Deron Muerhing says this portion of the project is the last major piece of the puzzle. "It's a key piece of the puzzle, it's one of the most important aspects. We still have a few other smaller projects but nothing to this scale. This is the largest project and probably the most important. So in that regard, in terms of flood control, this is the paramount project."

The flood gates are set to be operational by this time next year while the entire project is set to be completed by June of 2021.