Dubuque-based Flexsteel Industries considers moving some production overseas

A Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer is considering moving some production of a signature product to Mexico and Asia.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. CEO Jerry Dittmer told the Telegraph Herald the possible change in production of Flexsteel's blue steel spring would be part of an effort to expand the company's global footprint and shorten its long lead times for customer delivery.

Dittmer says the movement of some production is not a done deal, but the plans have been shared with union representatives.

Flexsteel says its patented blue steel spring is “at the core” of Flexsteel’s furniture quality.