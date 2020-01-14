Dubuque authorities make second arrest in New Year's Day shooting

A second suspect is facing charges in a shooting that left a man hurt in Dubuque on New Year's Day.

Around 3:22 a.m., Dubuque police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

Investigators found shell casings in the area and a bullet hole on a residence located at 1105 1/2 Walnut Street. They found a handgun abandoned near 1030 Walnut Street. They also saw a man run from the area to 1395 Walnut Street.

Inside, officers found Derrick Timmons, 28, and identified him as the suspect who shot a 25-year-old. Authorities arrested Timmons and charged him with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said video from a nearby traffic camera showed an altercation in the street. It showed Timmons allegedly fired shots from a front porch of a nearby house.

According to authorities, the footage also showed Katwan Brown, 26, handing the gun to Timmons just prior to the shooting. Brown was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder because he supplied the gun to Timmons.

Brown is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.