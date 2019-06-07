Dubuque attorney discusses factors that create toxic work culture in police departments

A lawsuit filed by a female police captain against the city of Dubuque for sex discrimination raises concerns about workplace culture in police departments. This also follows issues in other eastern Iowa city police departments.

Captain Abigail Simon filed a lawsuit against the City of Dubuque and Police Chief Mark Dalsing for sex discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. In Marion, the city hired an attorney that specializes in sex discrimination and harassment to investigate the police department. Also in 2018, an I9 investigation discovered the Anamosa police chief sent racist and sexist emails to colleagues.

Simon's suit details years of what she says are examples of discrimination based on her sex, including being passed up for promotions to less qualified males.

In June of 2016, there was a vacancy for a Captain position in the department, according to the suit. Simon was highly qualified for the promotion, according to the lawsuit, but Dalsing promoted a male who was less qualified than Simon.

The suit also details incidents of one male Corporal telling Simon that the department has "no competent females." It also claims Dalsing said in a meeting in 2015 that "all women are crazy."

Ben Bartels, a defense attorney and criminal justice professor at the University of Dubuque, said those allegations are very concerning.

"If those allegations are true, that would qualify as a hostile work environment," Bartels said. "It would be patently against the law.”

Police departments are susceptible to sex discrimination and harassment because they're made up of mostly men, according to Bartels.

"Law enforcement is a male-dominated field. I think statistically less than 15 percent of officers are female. And I think there’s been a long-held notion where they have equated effective policing with masculinity," Bartels explained. "When a woman comes into that environment, she faces a lot of barriers."

Bartels said hyper-masculinity can create a toxic environment, especially if leadership isn't supportive of women.

"If you’re not getting a strong message to the rest of the department, there’s not a strong sexual harassment policy in place, or worse, they’re following the lead of the leaders within that organization, it’s going to make for a very toxic environment," he said.

Simon claims she brought forth her discrimination concerns to Chief Dalsing. In one case, the suit claims when Simon made a complaint, Dalsing pulled out clippers and started to clip his fingernails.

In another case, the lawsuit states Simon reported Captain Jim Lembke making a comment that women in the department were "getting together to plan their pregnancies." Simon claims when she told Dalsing he laughed.

Bartels said, "if the allegations are true, that would be very, very concerning and my hope is it would cause an uproar in this community and the citizens of Dubuque would demand change."

Things could improve with some education, according to Bartels, but he said the department should focus on hiring more females.

"First, you need to have intentional recruitment towards women," he said. "Two, you have to provide them opportunities to be able to be promoted within that department.”

Now that the lawsuit has been filed, city of Dubuque public information officer Rany Gehl said legal counsel will review and respond accordingly.

Bartels said people can expect this to be a long process. He said the very nature of police departments could make it difficult for Simon to win her case.

"I think in this case, unless they really have hard evidence, it’s going to be hard because it’s going to depend on other officers also stepping forward and talking about something they may have witnessed or seen," Bartels said.