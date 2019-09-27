Dubuque area college students organize climate strike and rally

College students in Dubuque organized a climate strike and rally to inspire people to action.

The group first marched around the Loras College campus before arriving at the Fieldhouse. People held signs that said "it's time act" and "respect your mother."

One organizer said she thinks this issue is most important to younger generations because it's going to affect them the most. She says it's been great to see teen-activist Greta Thunberg all over TV.

"It's so inspiring just to know she's so young, like so much younger than I am, missing school, realizing that her education is not going to matter if we don't fix what's going on with the climate crisis," Cassidy Oberreuter said.

State representatives Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart also attended and spoke at the event.