Dubuque airport recieves grant to start flights to Denver

Tri-state-area travelers will soon have the option to fly west right out of Dubuque.

Travelers wait for their bags at the Dubuque Regional Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The Dubuque Regional Airport has received a federal grant that aims to help small communities improve air services. The airport is currently negotiating with United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines to fly travelers between Dubuque and Denver.

Airport officials say once contracts with the airlines are agreed upon, they can work on airline availability, routes and gate openings in Denver and Dubuque.

Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport director, said this additional flight will allow the airport to compete with bigger airports.

"Get to the Dubuque airport, park for free, go through a very quick and convenient TSA checkpoint, get a bite to eat if you'd like in the sterile hold checkpoint area, and then jump on a flight, currently on American, or hopefully in the future United or SkyWest and be at your next destination within an hour or two," Dalsing said.

At the earliest, the airport is hoping to have travelers flying to Denver by the fall of 2020.