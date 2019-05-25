Dubuque winery honored at international wine competition

Dubuque Heritage Winery's Eagle Point white wine won best wine at the International wine competition last week at Purdue University.

It went up against more than 1800 other wines from across the country and internationally. People got to sample the wine at the downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market. Workers say this award will go a long way for Iowa.

“This will actually help put Iowa on the map for wines,” said Matt Haas, owner of Dubuque Heritage Winery. “We are really getting good with these hybrid wines. The winemakers are really getting good at crafting these wines. "

Dubuque Heritage Winery is production only. People can buy it at the Farmers’ Market, or at a Hy-Vee in Dubuque.