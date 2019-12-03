Dubuque Veteran's Freedom Center receiving $17,000 donation

Multiple organizations came together to raise more than $17,000 for the Veteran's Freedom Center in Dubuque.

Veterans and volunteers eat lunch at the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque on Friday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)

Hodge, Run4Troops, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints raised money at hockey games throughout the month of November. They sold raffle tickets, apparel, and had special auctions.

Jim Wagner, the co-founder of the Veterans Freedom Center, says the $17,340 donation will help tremendously. He plans to use the money to support the Operation We Care program, which provides financial assistance to vets and their families.

Hodge and Run4Troops will present a check to the center on Thursday, December 5, at 3:45 pm.