Dubuque Shopko employee part of national movement to secure severance pay

A Dubuque woman is part of a national movement to get payment after losing her job from a big-box retailer.

Trina McInerney joined the effort to receive severance pay after losing her job at Shopko. She worked there for nearly 12 years when she was informed about the impending closure in March.

"We were shocked, devastated," McInerney said.

McInerney decided to stay with the company through the liquidation process until it closed for good in June. She said that was hard work.

"For the last three weeks that we were open, it was like Black Friday every day," McInerney said.

After all of her hard work, she received nothing from Sun Capital Partners, Inc., the private equity firm that bought Shopko in 2005.

McInerney and about 700 other Shopko employees from around the country signed and sent a letter to Marc Leder and Roger Krouse, Co-Chief Executive Officers for Sun Capital, demanding a fund be set up to pay more than 14,000 employees. She said that's what they deserve.

"Especially for the teammates that stayed through the whole thing and closed the store and did everything we needed to do to help," McInerney said.

The employees also blame Sun Capital for Shopko's bankruptcy and closure.

"They are the company that bought our business, sold all the assets, and bankrupted our store," McInerney said. "Bankrupted our whole company."

Recently, McInerney went to Washington D.C. to advocate for a bill that would limit what private equity firms like Sun Capital can do when they buy a struggling company. She hopes it receives support and changes things.

"It’s just ridiculous and it needs to stop," McInerney said.

It's unclear when, or if, the Shopko employees could receive severance pay. Davin Curtiss, a lawyer with O'Connor & Thomas in Dubuque, said there aren't any state or federal laws that require employers to provide severance pay. Instead, it's usually decided in agreements, which in this case might take a while to sort out.

"Things will first have to funnel through the bankruptcy court before we know what claims or lawsuits might exist," Curtiss said.

However, that doesn't discourage McInerney.

“We’ll go back and we’ll keep going back until it’s done right because we’re not giving up," McInerney said.