Dubuque Senior student council giving away Prom dresses ahead of dance

The Dubuque Senior High School student council is giving away Prom dresses ahead of the big dance this weekend.

Senior Lilly Smith and junior Kathryn Lincicum organized the Prom dress drive called Say Yes to the Dress. They asked for dresses from the community and have them available to students in need at the school.

Smith said only a handful of students have taken dresses, but they still consider it a success.

"We figure even though it’s affecting small numbers, it's impacting them in big ways," Smith said.

Lincicum said they organize this drive to ensure all students have a chance to go to the dance.

"Our Ram Core Values, one of them is inclusiveness. So it kind of brings all our students in together and promotes a culture of unity," she said. "To make everyone comfortable, like at the dances and stuff so that they want to go and have fun and be with their friends, it provides them like an opportunity that maybe they don’t have.”

The student council stores the remaining donated dresses at the school. Students in need of dresses can reach out to the student council year-round.