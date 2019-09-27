Dubuque School District using tablets to track students, safety on school buses

An eastern Iowa school district is testing out using tablets on school buses to better keep track of students. It's a measure that could improve safety and overall workflow for drivers.

This week, the Dubuque Community School District began testing 10 tablets. The devices are docked on the bus dashboards right next to the drivers and students can be tracked two ways: a driver can manually mark where the students get on or off a bus, or a student can scan his or her card.

Next week, the district will issue cards to students who are riding the buses with these tablets. This gives the district has a digital record of who's riding a bus, when, and how often.

Transportation Manager Ernie Bolibaugh believes parents will really like this feature.

"If we have somebody that gets off at the wrong spot, we'll know. The driver will know right away," he said.

The drivers can also use the tablets for directions, to keep track of routes, and to complete safety checks.

Bolibaugh said another benefit is that the software would give the district real-time data of the number of students riding. The district could use that data to make routes more efficient.

The tablets, software, and other accessories cost the district about $2,300 per bus. Bolibaugh says officials haven't yet approved funding beyond the 10 tablets purchased.

"They've approved the test right now and we'll see how that goes if we like it, and where we want to go going forward. It will give us some time to look for some safety security grants that might be available to help pay for it," he said.

If the district were to move forward with this program, the cost to outfit all 86 buses would total near $200,000. The annual, recurring cost would be about $20,000, according to Bolibaugh.