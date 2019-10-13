Dubuque School District adding more parking spaces near Hempstead High School

Officials in the Dubuque Community School District are looking to add more parking spaces near Hempstead High School, according to our radio partners at KDTH.

When construction on the school's new pool started, the school lost several parking spaces. The school could be adding at least 70 spaces, but the school lost about 172 spots to make room for the new pool.

Adding parking back will cost around $80,000.

USHA park offered 25 spaces after residents near the school complained students had been parking in front or near their homes.