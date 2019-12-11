Dubuque Salvation Army ready for annual toy giveaway

The Salvation Army in Dubuque is fully stocked with gifts in its Christmas Toyshop.

Gifts await children to claim them at the Salvation Army in Dubuque as part of its annual toy giveaway. Photo: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

More than 800 kids will receive Christmas gifts thanks to the Salvation Army's annual toy giveaway.

Captain Emily Phelps said gifts were donated by Toys for Tots, area companies, and residents. People also donated handmade hats and scarves. Phelps said families will have plenty to choose from.

"Smaller toys, larger toys, some stocking stuffers," Phelps said. "Each family will get a few different oversized toys depending on how many kids they have and then each kid will get a doll or stuffed animal. We have board games, so every family will walk away with several items."

Parents had to sign up for this service in November. Toy distribution will happen Wednesday, December 11 from 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.