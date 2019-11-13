Dubuque Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign

The Salvation Army in Dubuque is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign and with some new features this year.

The Salvation Army holds an annual Red Kettle Campaign where volunteers ring bells near red buckets to raise money for the organization (KCRG File)

Salvation Army Captain Matthew Phelps said people will now be able to donate with their phones. All you have to do is scan a code on the kettle with your Apple or Android phone.

Also new this year, people can sign up for volunteering online. Go to registertoring.com.

Phelps is excited about these new features for Dubuque. He hopes it gets more people involved to help fund all of the Salvation Army's programs.

"The campaign goes to fund not only our Christmas operations, the toy drive that we do, the food that we give at Christmas, but our year-long operations as well," Phelps said. "So, our casework with clients, our food pantry, our senior programs, our character building for youth."

Last year, the Dubuque Salvation Army hit its fundraising goal after Christmas, and the goal this year is to raise $225,000. Phelps is optimistic that it will happen, even though some organizations have struggled across the country.

"It was a slow year for the Salvation Army. A lot of Salvation Armies didn't reach goals. I think that was a trend we saw nationwide," Phelps said. "But we did struggle a little bit last year just getting the word out getting people to kettle sites."

Phelps says people will start to see bell-ringers at Hy-Vee, Walgreens, Eagle, and at more places, starting Thursday, November 14.