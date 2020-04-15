Dubuque Regional Airport receives grant to help with slowed travel during COVID-19

The Dubuque Regional Airport received nearly $1.2 million from the CARES Act to help support airports that are seeing reduced usage due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubuque Regional Airport is emptier than usual with travel slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo date: Tuesday, April 4, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Dubuque still offers one flight a day to and from Chicago, plus it is a training facility for University of Dubuque students.

Airport director Todd Dalsing said he still isn't sure what the CARES Act grant money will be used for. He said that, for now, it is business as usual, even if that business has slowed down.

"We still have construction projects that are going on. We've got grants that we are going to be administering and going out for bids for," Dalsing said. "So our administration, our operations, our maintenance, they're all essential personnel."

Dalsing said it won't be a quick recovery from COVID-19 but he is hoping to see a pickup of services as people get back to their normal routines and patterns.