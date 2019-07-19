Dubuque Regional Airport hosts World War Two planes

World War Two fighter planes soared through the skies Thursday in Dubuque.

The North American Trainers Association has brought more than 40 planes at the Dubuque area regional airport for formation training through Sunday.

The group is preparing for the Oshkosh Air Venture show that runs all next week.

Former NATA president says the planes give people a chance to relate to an important time in American history. " What people do is they identify with that part of our American history. It's such a big part. World War Two shaped a lot of our world and there's probably not too many Americans that don't have a grandfather or a great grandfather or a great uncle that served in World War Two, or maybe a dad. They come out to see this. "

Four different types of planes are at the Dubuque Regional Airport for formation training.

One final formation flyover will happen Sunday when the planes head to Oshkosh.

