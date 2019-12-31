Dubuque Police Department taking 'wait and see' approach to Illinois marijuana legalization

Tomorrow marks a new year and it could leave Iowa law officers battling a new law across the state's eastern border in Illinois.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on January 1, 2020. Just across the Mississippi River in Dubuque, police aren't really sure what to expect.

Lieutenant Joe Messerich of the Dubuque Police Departments said the department is choosing to take a "wait and see" approach. The biggest concern for the department is people driving over to Illinois, using the drug, and then driving back to Dubuque. Messerich said the department can and will pull people over for impaired driving.

However, he said they don't have plans right now to specifically target cars coming over the bridge.

"We don't have any projects planned that are going to target the bridge," Messerich said. "Obviously the people that choose to bring drugs into our city and sell them, you know, are still going to be high on our priorities and since it is illegal here, we're going to enforce the laws that are on the books."

Messerich would like to remind Iowans that marijuana products, including CBD, are still illegal in Iowa.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there. It is still illegal in Iowa to sell so it's important that people, you know, understand these kinds of evolving laws when it comes to CBD and marijuana and how they apply to Iowa," Messerich said.

The State of Illinois has only licensed 37 dispensaries and those are mainly in the Chicago and Rockford areas. The Chicago Tribune has reported that some of those dispensaries aren't ready to open, and others are predicted to sell out quickly.