Dubuque Police Department running active shooter drill at Kennedy Mall Friday night

No one wants to imagine the worst-case scenario happening at the mall, but the Dubuque Police Department still wants its officers to be prepared. It's hosting an active shooter training there Friday night.

"We know that these attacks happen at different locations so we want to get them exposed to working these drills in different settings and obviously with recent events in the nation, this is heavy on everybody's minds," Messerich said.

The department is running the drill at Kennedy Mall starting at 9 pm when the mall closes. Two new police officers, a sheriff's deputy, and an Iowa Department of Natural Resources employee will be involved. They'll go through different scenarios over four hours.

"We bring in role players from our police auxiliary to kind of play the role of shoppers in the mall to give the officers something to react to," Messerich explained. "Then we’ll use you know blanks to simulate the sound of gunfire and rounds called simulation rounds to shoot a little paint pellet to make it as real as possible for our officers just to up their stress level a little bit.”

New officers receive three active shooter training sessions when they enter the force -- one at a business, an elementary school, and another at the mall.

The police department has hosted training at the mall since 2011, according to Messerich. Kennedy Mall property Manager Richard Launspach attends each year and has seen how rigorous it is.

"I'm always impressed by how worn out the officers are in the end. They're just drained. It's really emotionally draining to them," Launspach said.

He said many other public agencies have used the mall.

"We've done park police, we've done officers from Dyersville, we've had the fire department in here, and the emergency responders. So it encompasses a wide body of people that would be involved in that scenario," he said.

Messerich thanks the mall for being so cooperative and proactive.

"It gives us a chance to really give our officers good, realistic training for these types of situations," he said.