Dubuque PD requires AED defibrillators in every squad car

An AED saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist

It was something he bought on his own. AED defibrillators are required to be in every Dubuque police department squad car.

Lieutenant Joe Messerich says having the machines is handy because of the fact that officers are already patrolling the streets. "Sometimes our officers will be the first ones on scene for that medical call because they're already on the street, especially after hours, and so rapid deployment of an AED and getting that on the patient in the first couple of minutes could make the difference."

The machines can be a vital life-saving tool for police to use on someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

Mercy One Hospital says as many as 350,000 people die each year of sudden cardiac arrest.

EMS Coordinator at Mercy One Tilly Frommelt says they can be rather effective in the field. "The sooner we give a shock to a heart that needs it the ninety percent chance of a survival rate goes up within the first minute. Every minute that goes by after that we lose a ten percent chance. So after five minutes we only have a 30 or 50 percent chance of survival."

The Dubuque Police Department trains officers every other year on how to use the AED's.

Each AED costs around $1500 dollars.