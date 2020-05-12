Dubuque Museum of Art calling on local artists for special exhibition

The Dubuque Museum of Art is calling on the community to share their portraits of the pandemic.

The Dubuque Museum of Art is hosting an online exhibit for artists in the tri-state area to share their self-portraits during COVID-19. Photo: Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The "Stay Home Make Art" movement is a nationwide effort to encourage creativity during the ongoing pandemic. The museum in Dubuque is joining the movement asking artists of all age and skill levels to submit self-portraits for its new exhibition.

The online exhibition will hopefully find a home inside the museum in October.

Stacy Peterson, a curator at the museum, said this is a way to help share original content while people can't be together.

"Since that is not available anymore I think it's even more important now that we develop some kind of way to keep that human contact, keep that human presence between us," Peterson said.

The exhibit will feature self-portraits of all mediums including photos, paintings, drawings, video, and text. The only guideline is that the art is made during the quarantine.