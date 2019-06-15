Dubuque Multicultural Family Center hosts Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center hosted their tenth annual Juneteenth celebration.

Dubuquers gather in Comiskey Park for the 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration.

While the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863 it wasn't for another two years that slaves in Texas knew of their freedom.

The free Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday commemorates the 154 years of freedom and the ending of slavery for all, including Texas, by bringing together the community.

Multicultural Family Center Director Jacqueline Hunter described the events core purpose saying, "It really is about building community. If you look at everyone that's here it shows diversity of Dubuque, the buy in that we all have not only to make Dubuque a better place, but our country and our world a better place."

Organizers say the goal of an event like this is to open a dialogue and see how the Downtown Dubuque community can be bettered.