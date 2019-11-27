Three eastern Iowa towns included in Iowa's Ride route

The route has been announced for Iowa's Ride, the new alternative cycling event to rival RAGBRAI.

Iowa's Ride will start in Dubuque on July 12, 2019, and end in Rock Rapids on July 18. It will pass through Monticello and Vinton.

Here's the full route:

-Sunday, 7/12 Dubuque to Monticello (48 Miles/2,174 FOC)

-Monday, 7/13 Monticello to Vinton (50 Miles/1,698 FOC)

-Tuesday, 7/14 Vinton to Eldora (68 Miles/1,798 FOC)

-Wednesday, 7/15 Eldora to Clarion (64 Miles/1,471 FOC)

-Thursday, 7/16 Clarion to Emmetsburg (75 Miles/999 FOC)

-Friday, 7/17 Emmetsburg to Sheldon (78 Miles/1,730 FOC)

-Saturday, 7/18 Sheldon to Rock Rapids (33 Miles/779 FOC)

Organizers for RAGBRAI have not announced its route.

Initially, RAGBRAI and Iowa's Ride were to be held on the same dates. Iowa's Ride organizers said they heard concerns from cyclists and they wanted to do the right thing.

Former employees of the Register organized the new event following how the newspaper handled a previous story.