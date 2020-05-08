Dubuque Mall to open PPE Marketplace to help local manufacturers get products to market

Kennedy Mall announced plans for a PPE Marketplace to help local personal protective equipment makers get their products to market more easily.

The mall says local PPE manufacturers may qualify for free rent space in the mall, so they can sell their products. The mall also says the PPE Marketplace will be a good opportunity for local manufacturers as well as Iowans in need products that will help them stay healthy.

The mall is specifically looking for products like facial coverings, hand sanitizer, gloves, shields and similar items.

Interested businesses can contact Andrew Koppper with Kennedy Mall at 563-556-1994, or by email at akopper@cafarocompany.com.