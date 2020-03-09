Dubuque Leisure Services releases proposed Comiskey Park designs

The Leisure Services Department revealed two concepts for the possible design of Comiskey Park.

Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Monday, March 9, 2020. Proposed renovations to the park will include new splash pads, pavilions, grilling space, along with enhanced basketball courts and playgrounds. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The park is between 24th and 25th Streets and bordered by Jackson Street on the north side of town.

The city has been considering opinions on what to do for the past three months. Designs include enhanced playgrounds and basketball courts as well as new splash pads, seating, and pavilions.