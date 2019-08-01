Dubuque Jule to receive new indoor transit center

Riders on the Dubuque Jule will soon have a place to stand inside at one of the busiest bus stops.

Jule buses stop at the JFK Transit Center for passenger route changes.

The second phase of an indoor center at the JFK Circle Transfer is underway. The Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program approved around $344,000 dollars for the project. The new facility will have temperature control and include a bathroom.

Four of the Jule's nine stops go through the transfer center with around 200 trips completed at the center every day.