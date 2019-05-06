Dubuque Jule staff to move ahead with replacing 9 buses

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -- Dubuque's transportation department says it needs to replace buses with bad engines that are at risk of breaking down.
Jule buses sit in the transportation facility.
The Jule has nine medium-sized buses that are having engine problems.
Monday night, the city council approved staff to send out proposals to potential bidders.
The buses will cost $1.8 million dollars, but a Federal Transit Administration's grant will cover 85 percent of the cost.
Taxpayers will end up covering $270,000.
The city hopes to receive the buses by April 2020.