Dubuque Jule staff to move ahead with replacing 9 buses

Dubuque's transportation department says it needs to replace buses with bad engines that are at risk of breaking down.

Jule buses sit in the transportation facility.

The Jule has nine medium-sized buses that are having engine problems.

Monday night, the city council approved staff to send out proposals to potential bidders.

The buses will cost $1.8 million dollars, but a Federal Transit Administration's grant will cover 85 percent of the cost.

Taxpayers will end up covering $270,000.

The city hopes to receive the buses by April 2020.