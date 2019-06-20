Dubuque Horse and Pony Camp reigns in riders from five states

The Eastern Iowa Horse and Pony Camp took place at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds this week.

The overnight camp runs for one week every summer for kids aged third grade through twelfth.

The camp is so popular that it filled all of its 130 spots very quickly. Kids are able to take different classes about horse nutrition, riding and more. The camp partners with various businesses around the area such as veterinarians and horseshoers to teach lessons to the campers.

Organizers say a really special thing about this camp is the number of graduates who return to volunteer.

President of the Board of Directors Rodney Carroll said, "I was a camper once upon a time and now I'm leading camp and that's a very similar story that we have. So it's a long, rich tradition within the horse community here in Eastern Iowa."

The camp relies heavily on the help of past campers and current parents to help throughout the week.

