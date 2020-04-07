Several homes evacuated in Dubuque after Tuesday morning gas leak

The Dubuque Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the 2200 block of Graham Circle after a private contractor hit a gas line Tuesday morning.

The area from Graham Circle to Paisley Court has been blocked off while Black Hills crews work on repairing the leak. Fire crews detected flammable gas readings in the storm sewer, but no readings were detected in any homes.

Eight homes in the area have been evacuated. The Dubuque Fire Department expects the area to be closed for two more hours.