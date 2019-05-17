Dubuque Franciscans sign conservation easement of 68 acres of land

A group of nuns in Dubuque have taken measures to protect acres of land from future development.

The Dubuque Franciscans signed a conservation easement with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation of 68 acres of its prairie and woodland. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

On Friday, the Dubuque Franciscans signed a conservation easement with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. The sisters signed over 68 acres of their property; about 55 acres of prairie and 13 acres of woods.

The sisters will continue to own this land, but the agreement limits future development even if it changes hands.

Sister Marie Cigrand says they hope others consider leaving land as a gift for the future.

"I would just encourage anybody and everybody to if they have land to preserve for future generations, especially like prairies or that because so much of our land is being used now for buildings, cropland and so on," she said.

The land is on the north end of Dubuque along a bluff.