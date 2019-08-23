Dubuque Four Mounds Foundation receives $175,000 grant to expand program

Five nonprofits in Iowa received $175,000 grants through the Google.org Impact Iowa Challenge Grant and one of the lucky recipients is the Four Mounds Foundation in Dubuque.

Four Mounds plans to use that money to expand its Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training (HEART) program. Through that program, Four Mounds works with high school students at risk of dropping out. They work on homes around Dubuque, all while earning their diplomas and learning job skills. Now Four Mounds is going to expand this program to include adults who are disconnected from work.

Ellen Goodmann Miller, a Resource Development Specialist speaking on behalf of Four Mounds, said this is has been a long-time goal for the organization.

The adults enrolled will work on rehabilitation projects and also take classes at Northeast Iowa Community College. People can work toward their GEDs, driver's licenses, and receive carpentry and construction certificates.

Goodmann Miller says this is a win for the entire community.

"We believe that's an investment in both the people and the places in Dubuque," she said. "One of the things that four Mounds and many of our partners say, is we believe when we restore places we can also restore people."

A pilot program kicks off next week with four students. Four Mounds hopes to grow the program to serve up to 20 students at a time.

The five nonprofits that received these grants are now up for the People's Choice grant worth $125,000. Four Mounds is asking people to go online to vote for the organization. Goodman Miller says if the organization wins that grant, it would also go toward HEART.

You can vote for Four Mounds here.