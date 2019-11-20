Dubuque Fire Department receives donation of pet oxygen masks

The Dubuque Fire Department received a donation of oxygen masks for pets.

The Dubuque Fire Department received a donation of six oxygen mask kits from Invisible Fence Company for use on pets. Photo: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Fire Chief Rick Steines said the department has always had these masks but over the last year, the equipment has become worn.

One firefighter reached out to Invisible Fence Company to ask for new ones. The company gave the department six kits that are now in each fire station, at a value of $600.

Steines says the group came to Dubuque to give them the tools.

"Invisible Fence came in and made the presentation. Dr. Neumeister, the veterinarian, came along, and they actually trained some of our personnel, refreshed some of our personnel really, on how to provide that resuscitation to the animal," Steines said.

The department just got these new masks two weeks ago.