Dubuque farmers market to reopen with different rules in place

The Dubuque Farmers Market officially opens on Saturday morning, but this year the market is starting a little late and will certainly look a lot different.

Martha's Gardens has a roadside stand set up outside the owners' house in Dubuque. Photo date: Monday, May 11, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Every vendor has a different opinion on the Market, and some will be a part of it while some will be taking a pass for the season.

Fernie and Martha Pineda own Martha's Gardens, and they will be open at the Farmers Market this Saturday.

"We were always going to be part of the market," Fernie said.

Their stand sells flowers, herbs and vegetables. For them, the virus wasn't going to stop that from happening.

"The idea they came up with was for social distancing and making it safe for everybody," Fernie said.

Market organizers have put several guidelines in place, including a requirement for all vendors to wear masks and gloves as well as requesting all shoppers to also wear masks.

Martha Pineda says they will be taking extra precautions as well.

"Definitely, masks and gloves," Martha said. "And I think we're talking about putting up some caution tape and keeping people back."

As opposed to the normal 100 or so vendors, this year's market will only see around 30 to 40 for the time being.

The Pinedas believe people are really looking forward to it.

Despite the fact that vendors have received the all clear, not everyone is jumping at the opportunity to be a part of the market just yet.

Georgia Mihalakis, owner of Millwork Bakery, said that she feels better about sitting this year out.

"It isn't worth the risk, no," Mihalakis said. "You can't control people either. Some people are wearing masks and some aren't. Some people don't stand back, some people just don't get it, I think, or aren't afraid of it. And I am afraid of it."

Whether vendors are choosing to join in on the market or not, one thing is clear- no one really knows what will happen until it does.

"Yeah it's like everything else these days, you just don't know what to expect and you just have to roll with the punches and adjust," Pineda said.

The market will be open from 7:00 a.m. to Noon.