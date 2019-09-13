Dubuque EMS company to provide air transportation; local hospital ending its air service

One Dubuque company is beginning emergency air transportation while a local hospital is ending a similar service.

Paramount Ambulance will begin to offer air transportation services in the Dubuque area on Sunday, September 15. (Contributed, Pafford AIR MED)

Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque is going to begin providing transportation by a fixed-wing air ambulance. The company made the announcement on its Facebook page.

It's launching this in collaboration with Physicians Air Transport and Pafford AIR MED. Operations will begin Sunday, September 15 and Paramount is looking for nurses and paramedics to staff the airplane.

On the same day, MercyOne in Dubuque will end its air service.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy announced it wasn't able to come to an agreement for its joint air transport service in Waterloo and Dubuque.

In the statement, UIHC says it will still provide Air Care services to Dubuque and Waterloo.