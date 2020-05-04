Dubuque County to conduct targeted COVID-19 testing

The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team said it will be conducting targeted COVID-9 testing this week for long-term care facilities and individuals identified through contract tracing as having possible exposure to the virus.

Officials say they expect to test around 1,000 residents in the county from Wednesday through Friday this week.

The testing will not be open to the public and it is not related to the TestIowa initiative. Those identified through contact tracing will be contacted by the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association to schedule an appointment to be tested.

Officials say they have made multiple requests for a TestIowa site and a strike team for testing in Dubuque, but the State of Iowa has been unable to grant them.