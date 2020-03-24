Dubuque County resident first fatal case of COVID-19 in iowa

Officials have confirmed that a resident of Dubuque County has died from COVID-19, the first case to turn fatal in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that an individual between 61 to 80 years old in the county died.

"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," Gov. Kim Reynolds said, in a statement. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

Local public health officials in Dubuque County said they were notified on Tuesday afternoon of the death. They are continuing to work with state and local healthcare providers to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“First and foremost, we express our sincere sympathy to this individual’s family,” Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said, in a statement. “This death is a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus. However, it is also important that everyone understands that this does not mean Dubuque County is more at risk for COVID-19 spread or deaths than other areas.”

There have been 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the outbreak began.