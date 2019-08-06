Dubuque County property owner concerned about construction plans for Hales Mill Rd.

After decades of neglect, Dubuque County is addressing a deteriorating road but a homeowner isn't satisfied with the plans.

Dubuque County plans to do an asphalt overlay project on two miles of Hales Mill Road. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Hales Mill Road runs between the small towns of Asbury and Durango, northwest of Dubuque. There have been crashes on that stretch of road over the years, and the county believes it has a plan that will make it safer. However, property owner Mike Riniker disagrees.

Riniker has had his home and business right off Hales Mill for the past 20 years. He sits between two sharp curves.

"When we built it, the road got broke down from hauling out 450 loads of rip rap," Riniker explained. That left the road sloping down toward his property, which has created problems for drivers.

"People come up here too fast, which you’re never going to stop that, and as they get up here the road is sloped too much, they drift off into here and we’ve had multiple accidents," Riniker said.

The county has records of five accidents in the last 10 years.

Dubuque County Engineer Anthony Bardgett says the road hasn't had major work done in at least 25 years. Bardgett has plans for crews to lay about 4 inches of asphalt on a two-mile stretch of the road, including in front of Riniker's property.

However, Riniker says the road needs to be completely reconstructed to address the slope that goes toward his property.

He proposes, "go to that corner, go to this corner, and shave it down about 10 to 12 inches. You don’t need major coring out. Re-establish a proper grade, get the pitch better where it should be. The cars are going to be able to stay on the road.”

Bardgett says the orientation of the road cannot be elevated and graded away from Riniker's property as he's proposing. Bardgett explains, "right now there’s about a seven to eight percent grade and cross-section on that slope right next to Mr. Riniker’s property. The other lane has about a three percent cross-section grade. So what we want to do is we want to level that lane with asphalt to try to match the other lane.”

Rinker says a three percent grade will be a lot safer. "I feel like we’re addressing the safety concern of the severe cross-section slope on that lane," he said.

Still, Riniker disagrees.

He said, "my concern and many people share the same concern, once they redo this road, without addressing this issue, traffic is going to be going faster. They’re going to have more of a tendency to come off here and I’m concerned this is going to be a fatality."

Bardgett says the work will begin in the next two weeks. It's going to cost $1.5 million.