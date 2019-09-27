Dubuque County on last phase of digitizing public records

Dubuque County is in the process of digitizing land records that date back to the 1800s.

Recorder John Murphy says the county has been digitizing its entire collection of documents since 2012. He says this is important because all original records to be backed up in case they get destroyed by fire or some sort of natural disaster. It also makes it easier for the public to access these documents.

Murphy says Dubuque will be the first county in Iowa to have its records completely backed up and digitized. Once this last phase is complete, the aperture cards and reader in Murphy's office will eventually be moved to storage.

This process has been paid for by the Recorder Management Fund set up the by state legislature.

"One dollar out of every document we record goes into this fund and it's exclusively supposed to be used for record preservation and that's what I've dedicated all the funds, since I've been in office, toward this project," Murphy explained.

Murphy was first elected to office in 2014. He says this last phase of digitizing land records will cost about $85,000.