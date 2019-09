A mobile home in Dubuque County is destroyed after a fire.

It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Monday at 14755 North Cascade Road, which is the Ferring Mobile Home park, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office.

When crews got to the scene, they found fire coming from the roof.

No one was home at the time.

The home is considered a total loss. No one was hurt.

The sheriff's office said the cause is undetermined.