Dubuque County making progress on drafting ATV/UTV ordinance

Dubuque County leaders are making progress on writing its ATV and UTV ordinance.

At a meeting Monday night, the committee discussed its preliminary ordinance at the East Central Intergovernmental Association office. Many ATV supporters and opponents were in attendance.

The committee decided the vehicles will need to have turn signals, headlights, taillights, and mirrors to legally operate on roads. Members decided to take out a provision requiring helmets.

However, the committee is still working through a list of roads that ATV's wouldn't be allowed on. The list currently includes English Mill Road, JFK Road, and Peru Road, to name a few. Supervisor Dave Baker says the committee is going to explore Swiss Valley Road, Military Road, and Dyersville East Road.

The next committee meeting is August 5 at 9 a.m. the Dubuque County Courthouse.