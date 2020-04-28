Dubuque County has first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility

Iowa public health officials identified an additional seven long term care facility outbreaks on Tuesday, bringing the total to 23 outbreaks across the state, including the first in Dubuque County.

The first outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Dubuque County has been confirmed at Dubuque Specialty Care on April 28th, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Dubuque Specialty Care has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff of the facility. The facility has let residents and their families know of the outbreak.

The Dubuque Public Health Department said facilities are asking residents to stay in their rooms. Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan acknowledges how important social interaction is for residents but said keeping residents healthy is more important right now.

"I think all of those steps have been taken many, several weeks ago," Corrigan said. "What's left is just trying to keep the residents in a good mood and just being as healthy as they can be."

Corrigan said the outbreaks are more likely in the facilities because of the nature of the virus, the number of people coming and going, and the underlying health conditions a lot of residents have.