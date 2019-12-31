Dubuque County goat business seeking Christmas trees for hungry herd

If you're still looking for a place to dump your natural Christmas tree, there's a herd of goats in Dubuque County that would love your donation.

A goat gobbles a Christmas tree in Peosta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Goats on the Go - Dubuque is a targeted grazing business. People can pay to have the goats eat their unwanted weeds or unruly vegetation.

The business is owned by Peg Harbaugh and her family. She said the goats love Christmas trees. Each time the family puts a tree or two in with the goats, they gobble it up quickly.

Harbaugh said it's safe for the goats to eat them, and even healthy.

"They're great for intestinal parasites actually for the goats," Harbaugh said. "We battle parasites year-round so anything we can get that will deter that, we're open to."

The Harbaughs just bought 10 tons of food for the goats, so the trees are only a supplement.

If you'd like to donate your untreated, unpainted tree that's free of hooks and ornaments, you can drop it off at the Harbaugh's farm. It's located at 1114 Cox Springs Road, Peosta. You can also visit their website here.