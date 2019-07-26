Dubuque County funding water quality research done by University of Dubuque students

For the first time ever, Dubuque County is doing in-depth research of its water sources across the county through a partnership with the University of Dubuque.

A University of Dubuque professor and five students will test nearly 100 water sites all around Dubuque County in the coming year. Not only will this tell county leaders what is in the water, but these students are also getting hands-on work in fields they all wish to go into after graduation.

On a Friday morning, two students and Professor Adam Hoffman collected data and water samples from the Catfish Creek in the Mines of Spain.

"We're looking for concentrations in nitrogen, phosphorus," junior environmental science student Isaiah Williams said. "We're looking for temperature in the water, the pH, the conductivity."

The levels of each of those chemicals will tell Williams and the other researchers about the quality of the water.

Hoffman says they've found had some troubling results so far, including elevated levels of nitrogen, phosphorous, and E. coli.

"In general, it's decent, but can be improved certainly," he said. "There's a wide variety, as you might imagine, between the different sites."

Too many nutrients in water can lead to excessive plant growth and then the death of animals due to lack of oxygen, among other problems.

Hoffman says while agriculture plays a role in that, so do cities.

"Pet waste can play a role and yard clippings and stuff like that can wash in as well," Hoffman said.

Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham says collecting samples from sites all around Dubuque County will give a complete look at where problems are occurring, and then lead to action.

He said, "to create a watershed model to understand the quality of our water, and to use this information for both flood prevention and water quality initiatives, which might mean going right to the landowners and seeing what we can do to mitigate some of the problems."

Williams loves doing this water research and he hopes the fieldwork will lead him to a job.

"My goal is to be a part of that solution and being a water ecologist/environmental scientist," he said.

Hoffman thinks it's a great experience, too.

"All of our students in the environmental sciences program want to get jobs in environmental science, so actually having the ability to go out and take samples and interact with local government and local landowners and stuff like that is just invaluable," he said.

Looking to the future, having this data will open up a lot of doors for Dubuque County. Once the data is collected, the supervisors could then use it to apply for grants from the state to support solutions.